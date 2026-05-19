Applications sought for Snyder Fund grants

Greater Pike Community Foundation is encouraging nonprofit organizations working in the areas of arts and culture, historic preservation and beautification, and health and wellness to apply for grants from its Richard L. Snyder Fund.

This open grant program, named for the late Milford businessman and philanthropist, will award grants of up to $5,000 apiece to projects that enhance the public areas of Pike County; sponsor arts and culture events and festivals; and promote medical research or well-being.

Applications for Snyder Fund grants will be accepted online from May 15 through June 15.

Snyder, who died in 2014, was well-known for his civic engagement and generosity. He was a founder of both the Milford Enhancement Committee and Greater Pike Community Foundation. Last year, Greater Pike disbursed over $130,000 in Snyder Fund grants to 32 nonprofit organizations in the region.

“Dick Snyder believed in the importance of supporting our many local nonprofits, and he gave generously to make that happen,” said Rick Little, Greater Pike’s executive director. “These grants are his legacy in action, and we encourage every eligible organization to apply.”

Eligible nonprofits are encouraged to apply online at greaterpike.org/grant-opportunities/. Applications will be accepted until midnight on June 15. Past grant recipients must have completed a closeout report for any previous grants received from the Snyder Fund before being considered for a new grant.

Online donations to the Richard L. Snyder Fund can be made at www.greaterpike.org/funds

Scroll down to the fund name for the link.

Greater Pike offers individuals, families, and local businesses an opportunity to provide a permanent and personal way to give back to the community. For more information about the Snyder Fund or Greater Pike activities in general, contact Rick Little, executive director, at (570) 832-4686, ricklittle@greaterpike.org