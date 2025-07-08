Area road closures, detours

Summer travel - whether it’s to a vacation getaway or a regular route to work - can sometimes be a hassle, especially when construction projects dot the landscape. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued the following new area alerts:

The Park and Ride located on Route 940 off Interstate 80, Exit 273 in White Haven will be closed beginning Monday, July 14, 2025, through the beginning of September 2025 as part of a paving project in the area. Motorists are advised to find an alternate parking area for the duration of the project.

Route 4001 (Elk Lake Drive) over Van Auken Creek in Waymart Borough, Wayne County will be closed from Wednesday, July 9, 2025, through the remainder of the summer, 2025, for a bridge replacement project.

Route 3010 (Alberdeen Road) in Dorrance Township will be closed in the area of the Interstate 81 bridges between Blue Ridge Trail and South Main Street from July 8, 2025, through the end of August to replace a storm drain. Alberdeen Road will be open to local traffic. The detour utilizes Blue Ridge Trail to Stairville Road and Church Road.

For free, 24 hour a day information about road conditions, traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and more, log onto www.511PA.com.