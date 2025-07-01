Asphalt project coming to Route 2002

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Pike County Maintenance forces will launch cold-in-place recycling project along Route 2002 (Wilson Hill Road) in Delaware Township.

Cold in-place recycling is a process where the existing asphalt pavement is cold milled to produce reclaimed asphalt pavement, processed into a recycled mixture, placed, and compacted onto the roadway. It corrects irregularities in the pavement surface, removes existing cracks, potholes, and raveling.

This type of roadway treatment conserves nonrenewable resources and energy as well as saves costs compared to other types of road treatments.

The project runs into July and a 6.2-mile detour will be in place. It begins at the intersection of traffic Route 348 (Township Road/Mary Stuart Road) and Wilson Hill Road. Travel east on Wilson Hill Road to Route 2001 (Milford Hill Road), then make a right to head north on Route 2001 to Route 2004 (Silver Lake Road)/traffic Route 739 and make a right. At the at intersection of traffic Route 739 and Route 209, make a right. Wilson Hill Road will then be to the right.

