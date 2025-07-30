Award helps food pantry meet increasing need

The Ecumenical Food Pantry of Pike County was recently awarded a grant from The Greater Pike Community Foundation’s Richard L. Snyder Fund.

The $5,000 award will help the Pantry continue its important work of fighting food insecurity in our community. Funds will be used to purchase food supplies including fresh milk, eggs, fruit, and vegetables along with shelf stable foods.

The Pantry serves supplemental groceries every Friday to Pike County residents in need. Since the beginning of this year, the pantry has helped 343 families consisting of 289 children, 474 adults, and 215 senior citizens.

“We believe no one should have to face food insecurity in a time of need. We’re there to help. But our food costs have really grown this year due to a jump in the number of families coming to us for assistance, a reduction in the food supplied by government-funded sources and increases in the price of foods we purchase,” food pantry volunteer and Treasurer Jim Snodgrass said. “The money from the Greater Pike Community Fund: Richard L. Snyder Fund is a great help to us at this time, and their generous support encourages and inspires us and reminds us we’re part of an amazing community that cares for the well-being of its members.”

Donations from individuals and local businesses and philanthropies make up over 80 % of the Food Pantry’s support. Donations are encouraged and appreciated.

For more information on the pantry and how to help/donate, log onto their website at www.ecumenicalfoodpantry.org.