With community support, local students can confidently return to school in the fall with the proper resources to be ready to engage in learning. Help by donating new items for Belle Reve Senior Living’s Back-to-School Supply Drive from Aug. 4 -18, 2025.

Supplies needed include backpacks, crayons, erasers, folders, lunchboxes, notebooks, paper, pencils, pens, pencil cases, and scissors.

New items canbe dropped at Belle Reve, 404 E. Harford St. from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. All donated supplies will benefit students in the Delaware Valley School District.

For more information, contact Heather at (570) 409-9191 or via email at HMararocco@bellereves1.com.