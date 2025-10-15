Baker recognized as among most effective lawmakers

Sen. Lisa Baker (R-20) has been recognized as one of Pennsylvania’s most effective legislators, according to a new analysis by the Center for Effective Lawmaking, featured recently in City and State Pennsylvania, a multimedia news organization that to covers New York and Pennsylvania’s local and state politics and policy. The report measures lawmakers’ success in moving legislation through the process and highlights Baker’s leadership and ability to turn ideas into results for her constituents and the commonwealth.

According to the report, during the 2023–24 legislative session, Baker had 26 bills advance beyond committee, 19 pass the Senate and 11 signed into law — placing her among the top-performing senators for legislative productivity. The center’s findings reflect both the volume and significance of her work and underscore her commitment to delivering meaningful, bipartisan solutions.

“I’m deeply honored by this recognition,” Baker said. “Effective lawmaking means more than introducing bills — it’s about building consensus, navigating the legislative process and getting results that make a difference in people’s lives. I’m grateful for this acknowledgment and for the opportunity to continue serving the people of Pennsylvania with dedication and purpose.”

Throughout her 19 years in office, Baker has successfully worked to achieve enactment of 96 bills ranging from protecting the rights of crime victims, to increasing public safety measures, to supporting our veterans and military personnel. Focused on protecting vulnerable populations, she has worked to reform the criminal justice system, strengthen Pennsylvania’s guardianship and trust laws, improve child abuse protections and increase opportunities for individuals with special needs.

The Center for Effective Lawmaking, a joint initiative of the University of Virginia and Vanderbilt University, evaluates legislators based on 15 data-driven metrics, assessing not only the number of bills introduced but also how far those bills progress and their substantive impact. The report also notes the increasing importance of cooperation and coalition-building in Harrisburg, particularly as Pennsylvania’s divided legislature continues to navigate a shifting political landscape.