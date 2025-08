Local military veterans are invited to a complimentary breakfast at Belle Reve Senior Living, 404 E. Harford St., on Tuesday, Aug. 26, at 9:00 a.m.

Those who have served our country will be honored with breakfast and an opportunity to connect with fellow veterans.

Enter our raffle drawing for an American flag, bring a friend who hasn’t been before, and double your chances for you and your friend!

Call Heather at 570-409-9191 or email HMarrocco@bellerevesl.com to RSVP by Aug. 24, 2025.