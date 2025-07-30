Hospice of the Sacred Heart, a not-for-profit hospice program serving Northeastern Pennsylvania will host Camp Healing Hearts to provide grief education to children ages 6 to 14 who have experienced the death of a loved one.

Designed to provide campers exposure to the arts, giving them the opportunity to develop healthy ways to express themselves and process their emotions, the camp will be held Monday Aug. 4 through Friday Aug. 8 at Montage Mountain Resort lodge, 1000 Montage Mountain in Scranton.

The five-day camp is free and is made up of instructional sessions in various art platforms. This year’s theme is “Wicked” based on the Broadway play and hit movie. Bereavement counselors will be available throughout the week if any campers or family members require individual support.

Trained bereavement counselors and members of the regional arts community work together to assist the campers in finding comfortable outlets to share their grief.

Community volunteers lend their time to campers with artistic projects in painting, writing, photography, yoga, dance, singing and cooking/baking. All sessions will be held in person at the lodge at Montage Mountain Resort. At the conclusion of camp activities, campers and their families will enjoy a day at the waterpark on Friday, Aug. 8.

Camp Healing Hearts is sponsored by New York Life, Lackawanna County, Montage Mountain Resort, Simrell Media, Lamar Advertising, Circle Drive-In and Mansour’s Market Café.

For more information, log onto www.HospiceSacredHeart.org.