Campaign to prevent bridge hits launched

On July 22, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) launched a new public awareness campaign aimed at helping drivers avoid hitting low bridges with vehicles.

The “Check Your Height, Know It’s Right” campaign – announced as part of a multi-state collaboration – encourages motorists to know their vehicle height and check that it will safely fit under bridges on their route. Vehicle strikes to the tops or sides of bridges, commonly known as bridge hits, damage vehicles and infrastructure, cause traffic delays, and put the public and emergency responders at risk.

According to PennDOT data, between 2013 and 2023, there were more than 600 strikes to bridges or other overhead structures in the commonwealth.

“Drivers must know their vehicle height and watch for signage indicating bridge heights. If you are driving a commercial vehicle, a delivery or moving truck, or an RV, do not rely on your navigation app. Check the height of your vehicle and know it’s right,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said.

In Pennsylvania, vehicles and loads taller than 13’6” must apply for a Special Hauling Permit. All bridges with a vertical clearance less than 14’6” are signed with low-clearance warnings, both at the bridge and in advance of the structure. Drivers should always watch for and adhere to signage indicating bridge heights and not rely solely on navigation devices which do not consider vehicle height when giving route guidance.

The “Check Your Height, Know It’s Right” campaign will involve public and industry outreach targeting commercial driver’s license holders and non-commercial drivers operating commercial trucks, leased trucks (such as delivery and moving box-type trucks), and recreational vehicles. Crash data shows that drivers may not always consider vehicle height and related restrictions during operation. For example, a typical 26-foot moving/delivery truck may have a height ranging from 11’ to 13’6”. The campaign also reminds drivers to lower truck beds and check the height of equipment they’re hauling.

PennDOT is adopting the “Check Your Height, Know It’s Right” campaign with the support of The Eastern Transportation Coalition, a partnership of 19 states and D.C., focused on connecting public agencies across modes of travel to increase safety and efficiency. The states are highlighting a Bridge Hit Awareness campaign this week, building on a New York State Department of Transportation initiative that grew into a multi-state collaboration.