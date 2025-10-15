Campus Trunk or Treat at ESU

The Council for Exceptional Children (CEC), a student-run organization at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, invites community members to a Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, Oct. 19 from 1 – 2 p.m.

ESU student organizations will participate in the event, handing out treats to children. The event will take place on campus, in the parking lot located behind Dansbury Commons.

The Trunk or Treat is open to all area children, and there is no cost to participate. Children can wear their costumes and should bring a trick-or-treat bag.

Parents are required to accompany children to campus and must remain present throughout the course of the event.