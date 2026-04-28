Candidate Q&A: Tyler Meyers for Pennsylvania State Senate

Why are you running for State Senate?

I am running for State Senate because I’ve had enough of career politicians who prioritize special interests and their own families over the people they represent. I served eight years in the U.S. Army, a career that ended due to forced medical mandates. When I returned home to Northeast Pennsylvania and enrolled in college, I found those same overreaching mandates waiting for me. I realized then that if we want to protect our freedoms and our way of life in Luzerne, Wyoming, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Pike Counties, we need leaders who aren’t afraid to stand up to the radical ideologies and corruption in Harrisburg.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Protecting Our Families and Children: I will put an end to the state-funded push of radical gender ideologies onto our children. I will fight to ensure that tax dollars are never again used to bypass parental consent, as seen with the $3 million handed to foreign apps like Kooth. Economic Freedom and Election Integrity: My goal is to eliminate the burdensome taxes and regulations that stifle our local economy. Simultaneously, I will work tirelessly to ensure election integrity so that every legal voter in Pennsylvania can have absolute confidence in our results. Defending Constitutional Rights: I am a staunch defender of the Second Amendment and will never waver or open the door to “Red Flag” laws or further restrictions on your right to bear arms. I will also remain a firm voice in protecting the unborn.

Briefly explain why you are the best candidate for this position.

I am a Christian, a Conservative, and a U.S. Army Veteran who understands the meaning of “service before self”. Unlike the incumbent, I am not interested in enriching my family through lobbyists or throwing yours under the bus for political gain. I am “one of us”—a neighbor who has lived through the consequences of government overreach. I offer a clear choice: a veteran who will fight for your constitutional rights versus a career politician open to restricting them. I am ready to go to Harrisburg to be the fighter NEPA deserves.