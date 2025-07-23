CCC Day Duathon on Aug. 9

The Friends of Promised Land State Park will host the CCC Day C at Promised Land State Park in Greentown, Pa., on Saturday, Aug. 9. CCC is a celebration of the legacy and work of the Civilian Conservation Corps at Promised Land State Park.

The duathlon will consist of a 5k run through a portion of the park plus a one-mile paddle on the lake. Participants may walk the course and may paddle a kayak or paddleboard. Anyone interested in participating in the duathlon may register through Aug. 6 at https://shorturl.at/uXZQL.

The community is invited to participate in CCC Day on Saturday, August 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event will include site tours, a scavenger hunt, Smokey Bear, a bake sale, blacksmith shop tours, crafts, yard games, face painting, and artifacts.

The mission of the Friends of Promised Land State Park is to is to work in partnership with the PLSP management to conserve, support, and advocate for Promised Land State Park’s natural and cultural resources by promoting education, recreation, and stewardship of this park. In addition to trail maintenance and public outreach, the Friends of PLSP are focused on raising money to complete projects that will enhance park visitors’ experiences. The Friends of PLSP is a chapter of the Pennsylvania Parks & Forests Foundation, which is a 501(c) (3) organization. Log onto https://shorturl.at/s5uXS for more information.