Church celebrates 200th anniversary

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EPC) of Milford is celebrating its 200th Anniversary this year.

Located at 300 Broad St. and often known simply as “The Presbyterian Church,” EPC has been serving Milford and the Tri-States Area from downtown Milford for almost two centuries. Members of the congregation have enthusiastically sought to live our their Christian faith by serving God, each other, and the community through Worship services, Bible studies, children and youth programs, special events such as concerts, flea markets, food, clothing, and toy giveaways, and countless local and overseas missions providing practical help to people in need.

We love hosting the public for the annual Light In the Darkness Christian outreach to families, trick-or-treating on Halloween night, and our annual Live Nativity, celebrating Jesus’ birth through drama and song. New this year is our monthly Free Community Dinner.

As a part of our celebrations for the 200th Anniversary year, the church is reaching out to the community and neighbors to ask for any memories, photos, or items of historical interest about the church or its impact on local families individuals are willing to share. Please contact the church at (570) 296-4711 with any contributions towards the celebration. As always please reach out if the church can serve families in any way. Those looking for a church home are invited to join in person or online Sunday mornings 10:30 a.m.

Also planned is the Engraved Brick Fundraiser - a special initiative to honor loved ones, or special people in your life by leaving a lasting legacy on our church property. For more information about it or for details about a 200th Anniversary Banquet this fall, or information on purchasing 200th Birthday T-shirts and mugs, log onto epcmilford.org or call (570) 296-4711.