Church history program

To celebrate St. Jacobi’s Lutheran Church’s 154th year, Petra Kluge, a retired Delaware Valley School District teacher, will present a program at the meeting of the Shohola Railroad and Historical Society on July 2, 2025. The public is invited to hear the rich history of this community based church.

This free meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Shohola Township Building, 159 Twin Lakes Road. Refreshments will be served.

History buffs can also visit the Caboose Museum every other weekend of the summer from the beginning of June. The new museum in the former elementary classroom is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the Township Building is open.