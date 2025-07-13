Church Street Park splash pad opens for business

What started 16 months ago as Mayor Dominic Cicalese’s vision for a Port Jervis splash pad has finally come to fruition.

The grand opening of the Church Street Park splash pad was attended by about 30 people on July 10.

Cicalese thanked and commended many people for their involvement in the development of the splash pad, in particular the Department of Public Works, Steve Duryea, and Wayne Addy. “Right from the get-go, when we presented this idea to them, they took the idea and ran with it,” he said.

“We want to make this the premier park in Port Jervis,” John Faggione, Director of Recreation, said of Church Street Park. “We are asking that people follow the rules on the sign. We are asking that we as a community police this.” He added that the addition of the splash pad is only one phase of improvements at the park as a pavilion, pickleball courts, and another basketball court are planned.

Both Cicalese and Faggione thanked Sen. James Skoufis for his help with securing funds for the project.

“This doesn’t happen without a partnership. This is an example of all the layers of government working together on behalf of the community,” Skoufis said.

The park is located at 51 Church St. The splash pad, which is on a timer system, will open every day from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Admission is free.