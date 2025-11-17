‘Cinderella’ graces the stage

The Dingman-Delaware Middle School Drama Club, under the direction of Laura Curchoe, performed “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” on Nov. 14 and 15 in the school’s auditorium.

“Cinderella” tells the story of a kind young woman living with her cruel stepmother and selfish stepsisters who treat her as a servant in her own home. Despite her hardships, Cinderella remains hopeful and dreams of a better life. When the Prince announces a royal ball, Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother appears and magically transforms her rags into a beautiful gown so she can attend. At the ball, Cinderella captures the Prince’s heart but must flee before midnight, when the magic wears off, leaving behind only a glass slipper. The Prince searches the kingdom to find the mysterious girl who fits the slipper, and when he finds Cinderella, her dreams of love and happiness finally come true.

The Drama Club allowed everyone in attendance to step into a world of magic and wonder while being reminded that “impossible things are happening every day.”