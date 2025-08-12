Community hike to Knob Hill

Join your neighbors and community members on a hike to the Knob on Sunday, Aug. 17 at 9:30 a.m. meeting at the Mott Street Bridge.

For anyone preferring a shorter hike, a ride to the cemetery entrance to the trail can be arranged. Rep. Rob Bresnahan (PA-08) and his staff have been invited to join the hike.

After the community hike, the group will meet at Café Wren at 611 Broad St. in Milford for a Restore the Star discussion (around 11:30 a.m.).

The Restore the Star movement is calling for the restoration of the star on the Milford Knob, a longstanding community landmark that was lit during the holiday season and on other historic dates.

The Restore the Star Committee includes Milford Mayor Doug Jacobs; Milford Borough Councilmembers and Lion Club Members Pete Cooney and Maria Farrell; Rotary Club members Shaun Burger and Candace Mahala; Former Milford Mayor Sean Strub; Pike County Historical Society Board Member Fred Weber; Pinchot Institute Board Member Tamara Chant; and Landscape Architect William Collins.

For more information, log onto www.restorethestar.org.