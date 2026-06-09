Community succeeds in campaign to restore star at The Knob

The star, which once shined over Milford Borough, is returning to The Knob, Pike County Commissioner Matthew Osterberg announced, acknowledging a collaborative effort involving local organizations, federal officials, community leaders and the National Park Service to bring back the star, which was removed in 2017.

The star will be reestablished and illuminated on July 4, as part of the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

“On July 4th, as America celebrates 250 years of freedom, opportunity, and democracy, the historic star will once again shine over Milford,” said Osterberg. “Its light will connect our past to our future, reminding us of the generations who built this community and inspiring those who will carry it forward. As we welcome America’s next 250 years, there could be no more fitting symbol than seeing the Star return to The Knob—standing once again as a beacon of pride, unity, perseverance, and hope.”

Restoring the star was a collaborative effort

According to the Pike County Commissioners, restoring the star was a collaborative effort that included Congressman Rob Bresnahan, the Milford Lions Club, the Milford Rotary Club, Milford Hospitality Group, community volunteers, and the National Park Service for joining them in their efforts to restore the star.

The commissioners thanked Bresnahan, who worked with National Park Service officials at the regional and federal levels to advocate for the star’s return.

Maria Farrell, representing the Milford Lions Club, which maintained the star in the past, reflected on the significance of the project.

“The star has always been a symbol that connects people to Milford and to one another,” Farrell said. “Many residents have fond memories of seeing it shine above the borough. The Lions Club is honored to have played a role in bringing back a landmark that means so much to so many people. This project shows what can be accomplished when organizations and volunteers work together for the good of the community.”

Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area leaders help move project forward

The Pike County Commissioners also thanked John Donahue, former superintendent of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, for his efforts in providing a path for restoring the star.

“There were many challenges to overcome, but there was always a belief that a solution could be found,” Donahue said. “I am grateful that years of discussion, research, and collaboration have finally resulted in a path forward that respects both the history of the site and the mission of the National Park Service.”

The commissioners further thanked Eamon Leighty, superintendent of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, whose determination, creativity, and leadership helped identify a viable path forward for restoring the Star. His commitment to understanding the site’s history, addressing challenges, and engaging with the community played a key role in advancing the project.

Star defines Milford

William Rosado, owner of Milford Hospitality Group and the historic Tom Quick Inn, praised the collaborative effort that made the project possible.

“The star is one of those unique features that helps define Milford,” Rosado said. “Visitors ask about it, residents remember it, and everyone recognizes its place in our community’s story.”

A “Save the Star” fund has been established through Greater Pike Community Foundation to raise funds to support this project. Gifts to the fund can be made online at www.greaterpike.org/funds/ or by contacting GPCF at (570) 832-4686.