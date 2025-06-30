The 5th Annual Community Women’s Health Fair will be held on July 26 at Dansbury Park, located at 15 Day St., in East Stroudsburg. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Designed to bring community members and service providers to focus on health and wellness, mental and physical health screenings, Zumba and yoga sessions, free food and raffles, a clothing closet and a wide variety of community financial, housing, and education resources will be included.

Organizers are seeking community partners to host a table offering free health services, informational resources, and giveaways. Their presence will help connect women and their families to life-changing resources that promote preventive care — a far more powerful and cost-effective approach than treatment.

Area partner participation is critical in ensuring that local women can access the tools they need for a healthier future. Together, a meaningful impact can be created and the connection between nonprofits and the people served can be strengthened.

Vendors are asked to donate a raffle prize to add to the fun.

Log onto shorturl.at/8s2OM to register.