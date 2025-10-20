Crowd turns out for local ‘No Kings’ protest

Hundreds of people came out on Oct. 18 to demonstrate in front of the Milford Courthouse for the No Kings Protest.

Participants chanted “No King. No Crown. We the people will not back down” on both sides of Broad Street while supportive passersby honked their horns and waved to show solidarity. Protesters came out in droves with signs criticizing the current federal administration, with some wearing inflatable costumes and hand-knitted frog hats.

“It’s a juxtaposition of the violence of our government and the weird of Portland speaking truth to what is happening,” said Pastor Jenn Lovallo of Milford’s Methodist Church about the frog as an emerging symbol of resistance.

The idea of using satire to fight fascism isn’t new. In the 1940 movie “The Great Dictator,” Charlie Chaplin’s satirical portrayal of Hitler used humor to undermine the fascist movement that swept through Germany during the 1930s. Many of those in attendance for the No Kings march spoke about having grandparents who fought against the Nazis in WWII and said they see it as their civic duty to continue that fight against totalitarianism now that it has emerged here.

Hetty Rosenstein addressed attendees on the courthouse steps regarding strategies to oppose fascism, the importance of supporting candidates committed to civil rights and opposing the MAGA agenda. Rosenstein noted a demand for change within both political parties and added, “If it doesn’t require courage, it won’t stop fascism.”

Many veterans in attendance also spoke about their disgust regarding the current administration’s willingness to send troops into American cities.

“We’re in the middle of a government shut down because they don’t want to release the Epstein files,” Troy, who did not wish to give a last name, said. “Both sides want the truth to come out. To send American troops into American cities is unbelievable.”

The peaceful protest lasted for two hours while musicians played “Stop Children What’s that Sound” by Buffalo Springfield, invoking older generations to remember when they fought against government overreach in the past. Others played newer songs such as “My Shot” from the musical “Hamilton.”

Although there were a few attempts by a handful of counter-protesters to disrupt the march, there was no dampening the spirits. The protesters adopted the words of Hamilton playwright Lin Manuel Miranda, “This is not a moment, this is a movement.”

National organizers NoKings.org said protests were held in at least 2,700 cities and towns across the United States and included every state.