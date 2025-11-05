Cub Scouts launch food drive to support local Food Pantry

Cub Scout Pack 1071 is organizing a community food drive to benefit the Ecumenical Food Pantry.

Starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 4, Scouts will begin canvassing Milford neighborhoods, leaving paper bags with flyers that include details about the drive. Residents are encouraged to fill the bags with nonperishable food items.

Scouts will return after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, to collect the filled bags. Donations will then be delivered to the Ecumenical Food Pantry.

Paper bags will also be available for pickup at the Presbyterian Church beginning Tuesday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m.

Those who prefer to donate directly to the food pantry instead of filling a bag can contribute through the pantry’s website at https://shorturl.at/OzcCN.