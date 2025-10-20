Day of the Dead celebration returns

It was just last year that La Posada held their first “Dia de los Muertos” - Day of the Dead - celebration.

The annual, traditional celebration in honor of the deceased is celebrated in Mexico and other parts of Latin America on Nov. 1 and 2. It is admired worldwide because it is one of the most colorful examples of Mexican culture and tradition and because it is a joyous and fun celebration of people’s ancestors. Contrary to local misconceptions, this is not a spooky or scary holiday, and it’s not Mexican Halloween.

Many celebrations take place in cemeteries and people often dress in costume, with painted faces, and bring food, drinks, and photos of their loved ones. They often decorate the graves of their relatives with flowers and sometimes dance to music. It is believed that the spirits of their deceased ancestors will return to party with the living for one night each year. It is a time to remember and honor deceased loved ones - but most of all, it is a time to celebrate life. This view of death is fairly unique among world cultures.

La Posada will be celebrating Mexican delicacies from the Yucatan and the holiday both inside the restaurant and outside as well, on Saturday, Nov. 1 from 2 to 6 p.m. It will be a family celebration with games and face painting for the kids, piñatas, and live music. They will once again feature the Schmurro, their unique concoction of “s’mores” and “churros.” Chef Miguel will be serving tacos and there will be a “piib” – a Mayan type of barbeque created in the Yucatan that involves a type of traditional Mayan cooking of pork or chicken underground, seasoned, and wrapped in banana leaves then set in a pit on top of hot stones. The pit is covered and sealed, while it cooks very slowly for hours or overnight, and then is carefully unearthed and served.

The “Ofrenda” - the offering table where people bring a trinket or food such as some type of offering that their loved ones enjoyed - is one of the main traditions of the holiday and the centerpiece of the celebration. Last year, Chef Miquel put a cup of hot chocolate on the Ofrenda for his uncle Felix Rosado, for whom the restaurant is a tribute to.

“My personal feelings are that I am extremely humbled to have the ability to bring this beautiful event to my hometown,” Steven Rosado, Director of Development at Milford Hospitality Group said. “Rarely do we spend time remembering our ancestors in the United States. We are so busy focusing on what comes next that we forget what came before us. At the end of the day, we all will end up as a memory. Or at least we hope so. This is a wonderful holiday that keeps us close to our families forever.”

La Posada welcomes everyone to this celebration. The outside events are free. Dinner will be served as usual inside. Reservations are probably a good idea.

La Posada & Felix’s Cantina are located at 210 Second St. in Milford. Log onto https://laposadamilford.com/dining/ for reservation, menu and online ordering information.