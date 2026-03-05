Delaware Highlands Conservancy offers ‘Meadows 101’ workshop at Van Scott Nature Reserve

On April 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Delaware Highlands Conservancy will offer a guided tour of the meadows at the Van Scott Nature Reserve and an opportunity for hands-on planting at the Conservancy’s new Preview Garden.

Leigh Allison of Project Meadow and Lucas Green, the Conservancy’s reserve and facilities coordinator, will guide guests through what makes the hayfields and wildflower meadows at the Reserve healthy and resilient, including a discussion on the crucial role of soil composition and how to engineer it to support native plants. After, guests can put their knowledge to use by planting in the Preview Garden, while learning practical techniques for establishing and maintaining a meadow habitat, whether it’s on a sprawling property or a cozy backyard.

The completed Preview Garden will be an accessible and engaging outdoor space where visitors can connect and learn about the natural landscape and beauty of the Van Scott Nature Reserve and the broader Pennsylvania region.

Attendees are asked to register in advance for the program. For program details and to register, please visit www.DelawareHighlands.org/events or call 570-226-3164 ext. 4.

Closed-toe shoes required. Please dress for the weather. Tools will be provided. This event will involve light to moderate outdoor activity. A water bottle and snack are recommended.