Delaware River Sojourn open for registration

Paddlers of all ages and experience levels can still register for the 31st Delaware River Sojourn taking place June 20-26.

The Sojourn is a guided paddling and camping trip, combining on-water experiences and educational opportunities. Equipment is provided, and river guides teach basic instruction and keep paddlers safe on the water. Participants may sign up for the entire trip or for the day(s) of their choice.

“For over thirty years, the Delaware River Sojourn has been more than a paddling trip. It is a classroom and a community hub, promoting safe river recreation, conservation and education about our natural environment, and local history,” said Kate Schmidt, Communications Specialist for the Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC) and chair of the Delaware River Sojourn Steering Committee. “This year, the Sojourn is themed ‘Our Nation’s River,’ a nod to the integral role the Delaware River had in the founding of our nation, as well as its importance to communities today.”

Itinerary includes three days in Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River, a day in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area and two days paddling the Lower Delaware Wild and Scenic River

The sojourn allows participants to experience the river’s varied communities and characteristics as it flows downstream. This year’s itinerary includes three days in the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River, a day in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area and two days paddling the Lower Delaware Wild and Scenic River, including a chance to paddle the site of George Washington’s historic crossing. The trip will culminate with a paddle on the river’s tidewaters near northeast Philadelphia.

In total, over 75 miles of the Delaware River will be paddled, split into daily trips averaging ten miles. The all-volunteer National Canoe Safety Patrol provides critical on-water safety support as well as support on land.

“The Sojourn is a fantastic way to experience this iconic river and inspire more people to help protect our shared waters,” said Kristen Bowman Kavanagh, the DRBC’s executive director and a repeat sojourner. “DRBC proudly supports the Sojourn’s commitment to advancing stewardship and promoting the efforts of partners across the basin. We are excited to be a sponsor and lead several programs highlighting our work.”

Program includes presentation on the Fort Delaware Museum of Colonial History

This year’s enrichment programs celebrating “Our Nation’s River” include a presentation on the Fort Delaware Museum of Colonial History, a visit to Washington Crossing Historic Park (Pa.), a preview of the new Visitor’s Center at Washington Crossing State Park (N.J.), a talk about William Penn and Pennsbury Manor and a program on the 911 National Memorial Trail.

“Northampton County Parks, Recreation and Conservation has helped plan the Sojourn for several years. As the newly elected County Executive, I am pleased to announce our sponsorship of the Sojourn’s activities on June 24 at Lower Mt. Bethel Township Visitor’s Center as Northampton County Parks Day,” said Tara Zrinski. “We look forward to sojourners experiencing our section of the river and to hosting programming that highlights the county’s commitment to its environment, recreational assets and open space.”

The Sojourn also highlights the connection between outdoor recreation and local businesses. From kayak rental and livery Northeast Wilderness Experience (Honesdale, Pa.), and bussing from We Transport (Sparrowbush, N.Y.), to catering provided by Konrad’s Kitchen, (Yulan, N.Y.), Humpty Junior’s (Columbia, N.J.), Colonial Farms (Washington Crossing, Pa.) and Cathedral Kitchen (Camden, N.J.), it takes partnership across industries to make the Sojourn successful.

“The Delaware River Sojourn appreciates the support of its donors and grantors, which helps keep registration costs low and allows us to offer package pricing, making the event even more accessible,” said Dejay Branch, Upper Delaware Preservation Coalition and Sojourn fiduciary. “We encourage folks to register for this family-friendly event soon, as space is filling quickly.”

Along with the DRBC, Northampton County Parks, Recreation & Conservation and individual donors, the regional grocery cooperative ShopRite has sponsored the Sojourn since 2013. Grant funding comes from the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers, the Lower Delaware National Wild and Scenic Rivers Program and PPL.

About the Delaware River Sojourn

First held in 1995, the Delaware River Sojourn is one of the longest-running programs of its kind. The nonprofit annual event is planned by a steering committee with representatives from federal, state and county agencies, local businesses, nonprofit organizations and individual volunteers. Schmidt has served as the DRBC’s representative since 2006. Registration fees for the 2026 Delaware River Sojourn are $100 per day for adults and $70 per day for children. For full details and registration, visit https://delawareriversojourn.com.

The DRBC is a federal-interstate government agency responsible for managing the water resources within the 13,539 square-mile Delaware River Basin without regard to political boundaries. The five Commission members are the governors of the Basin states (Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania) and the commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ North Atlantic Division, who represents the federal government. Learn more at www.drbc.gov.