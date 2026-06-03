Delaware Valley High School National Art Honor Society students create commemorative painting for the Matamoras Welcome Center

Three members of the National Art Honor Society enrolled in the Advanced Painting class at Delaware Valley High School — Gianna Rodriguez, Addison Del Mauro, and Ruby Bailor — have created a 4’ x 4’ commemorative painting honoring the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

The artwork highlights Pennsylvania’s integral role in the nation’s history and celebrates the lasting impact of its people on America’s past, present, and future. Incorporating recognizable imagery from Pike County, the painting was designed to foster meaningful and lasting connections within the community.

The completed artwork will be displayed for one year at the Welcome Center in Matamoras.