Delaware Valley students learn math with battleship

Fifth graders in Mrs. Adrianna Nelson’s class have been exploring Quadrant I on the coordinate grid, and what better way to bring that learning to life than with a classic game of Battleship? Students strategically placed their “boats” using ordered pairs within Quadrant I, then took turns calling out coordinates to try and locate their classmates’ ships. This engaging, hands-on activity gave students meaningful practice with plotting points while reinforcing their understanding of the x- and y-axes. The excitement and friendly competition made learning both memorable and fun.