The Dingman recreational board is hosting a car show on June 21 (rain date: June 28) at Dingman Township Recreational Park, located at 679 Log Tavern Road.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The show will be free for spectators, and $20 per vehicle willing to participate or $18 with advance registration. There will be food, music, prizes, and awards. Please contact recbd@ptd.net or call 646-400-1264 for more information.