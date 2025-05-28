Dingman electronic recycling day on June 7

Dingman township is hosting an electronic recycling day on June 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be held at Dingman Township Recreational Park, at 679 Log Tavern Road.

The event is free to all Dingman and Delaware residents, with a small fee for non-residents. Items that are welcome include cell phones, laptops, disk, floppy drives, test equipment, modems, circuit boards, typewriters, cables, computer accessories, video machines, stereos, video cassette recorders (VCRs), CB radios, scanners, speakers, camcorders, cameras, and televisions.