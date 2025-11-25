Dingmans Bridge anniversary celebration

Celebrate the 125th anniversary of Dingmans Bridge on Dec. 7, 2025.

From 11 a.m.to 3 p.m., the public is invited to vote on their favorite Christmas tree decorated by local youth organizations and displayed at the Dingmans Bridge. The organization with the most votes will receive a $500 donation from Dingmans Choice and Delaware Bridge Company. Participating organizations include local scout groups and youth groups.

For the cost of $1 admission, each person will be given one vote to cast for their favorite tree, a bridge ticket (value $1) donated by Culligan. A raffle ticket for a drawing of bridge tickets, and special anniversary giveaways. All admission proceeds will be divided among the 10 organizations decorating trees. Members of the Midnight Sons will be assisting with the event.

Grab a free hot chocolate or fill your mug with purified water by Culligan. Public parking is available in the Dingmans Ferry boat access on a first-come, first-serve basis.

This event is weather-dependent.