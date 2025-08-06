District office services offered

Rep. Jeff Olsommer (R-Pike/Wayne) has announced that several assistance opportunities available in the 139th Legislative District.

On the first Monday of every month, staff from the NEPA Center for Independent Living (MyCIL) will be available in the district office between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon. Information and resources will be shared on how individuals with disabilities can obtain home and community-based services, transportation and housing resources, and other services to promote greater independence. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (570) 226-5959

On the second Monday of every month, a representative from the American Legion will be available to assist veterans and their dependents. Services include assistance with compensation, pension and death benefits, education and health care, plus other benefits. Veterans do not need a membership with the American Legion to receive these services. Appointments, occurring between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., are required and can be scheduled by calling his office at (570) 226-5959.

Staff from Olsommer’s office also conduct on-site senior outreach, helping with PennDOT paperwork, Property Tax/Rent Rebate applications, PACE/PACENET applications, unclaimed property recovery, and handicapped plates and placards, to name a few. Dates and locations are: the second Tuesday of every month at Hawley Senior Center, 337 A Park Place in Hawley from 9:30 a.m. to noon; the fourth Wednesday of every month at Hamlin Senior Center, 15 Township Road in Hamlin from 9 a.m. to noon; and on the second Friday of every month at Matamoras Fire Hall, 506 Avenue Q in Matamoras from 9 a.m. to noon.

All residents are encouraged and welcome to also visit the district office, located at 2523 Route 6 in Hawley, for help. Some of the services offered in the district office include:

* PennDOT paperwork, including driver’s license and vehicle registration applications and renewals.

* Information and applications for senior citizen benefit programs, including Property Tax/Rent Rebate and PACE/PACENET prescription drug programs.

* Information and applications for the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

* Help with securing birth and death certificates (photo identification required).

* Information about legislation.

* Assistance with resolving matters relating to state agencies.

Residents are welcome to log onto Olsommer’s website, RepOlsommer.com for information on the latest legislative developments in Harrisburg, state programs and the latest happenings in the 139th District.