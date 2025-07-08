Donate to the Legacy Circle

In a world of so many uncertainties, it’s good to know core values and quality of life are still a constant in our little ‘neck of the woods.’ For over 100 years Wayne Memorial Hospital has been one of the resources that helps sustain that determination, along with the local financial institutions, education systems, environment, social connections, and other amenities.

From its humble beginning in 1920 to the advanced technologies and specialized practices of today, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wayne Memorial Health System thrive in communities that both support and benefit from the impressive evolvement of health care in our area.

Donations from the very start have had an extreme and lasting impact on the hospital, its patients, employees and community. That tradition continues with Wayne Memorial Health Foundation and, for the past 21 years, includes the Paul M. & Sandy Meagher Legacy Circle.

As a giving opportunity it honors Paul and Sandy, two long-time friends of the Wayne Memorial family who have given selflessly of themselves to the hospital and the community. The Meaghers, like so many of us, have benefitted from having a hospital close to home and invite others to remember Wayne Memorial Health Foundation in their will or other deferred giving plan.

Earlier this year they participated in a tour at Wayne Memorial Hospital during an event for current and new potential members of the Legacy Circle. Visitors explored several areas including the Cardiac Catheterization Lab, the Da Vinci 5 surgical robot, and the newly developing Urology Center. They also participated in discussions with the medical providers on hand.

Another event is being planned and prospective donors interested in joining the Legacy Circle can call (570) 253-8274. No gift is too large or too small.

As Wayne Memorial Hospital continues to grow, the Wayne Memorial Health Foundation will help ensure the community’s health needs are met today, tomorrow and for future generations.