Dreaming in ‘Dance’

Swedish-born choreographer Johanna LjungQvist-Brinson - also known as Hanna Q - speaks “Dance.” She also eats, sleeps, thinks, and dreams in “Dance.” Linguists often say that if someone dreams in a language, it means they have mastered it. LjungQvist-Brinson is the consummate master of “Dance.”

She often creates her pieces during that transitional state between wakefulness and sleep where people may experience dreamlike visions, and sensory perceptions. This is a most creative period for her. She sees various dance movements like a pirouette, an arabesque, or perhaps a grande jete and then arranges them in a sequence, a choreography, to tell a story, express emotions or an idea. And she transmits this to her dancers.

“The dancers’ bodies become the tool to express my art,” she said.

LjungQvist-Brinson came to New York City, alone at age 24, but she came with credentials and experience, having earned her degree in in Dance Education-Pedagogy from the prestigious University of Dance and Cirus in Stockholm (DOCH). By then, had already danced, taught, and choreographed dance in Europe and the U.S.

Hanna Q Dance Company was founded in New York City in 2013 and has performed in Dixon Place, NY City Center, the 14th Street Y Theater, and Marymount Manhattan College, among other places. Today, she usually does three performances in the City and two in Milford.

The Hanna Q Dance Company gave a well-attended dance performance on Nov. 23, in St. Patrick’s Event Hall. Mayor Candace Mahala was there with her young daughter whose dream is to be a dancer and many people got to meet her in person for the first time since she won the election. The mood was convivial and familiar. and the people were all enthusiastic fans of the Hanna Q Dance Company.

There were four new choreographic works. The dancers were Facundo Ferreyra, Abigail Haugh, Giorgia Picano, and Christopher Pismarov. Wendy Stuart Kaplan, Milford’s scintillating actress and MC was the hostess for the evening. There was a huge background screen showing beautiful flowers painted by Alan Kaplan, and city scenes as well. Max Brinson, Johanna’s hero husband raised the screen, built the floor, did the projections and whatever else was on her “honey-do” list.

The first piece, “Dream,” was a celebration of our colorful country with so many traditions in food, music, etc.

The second piece was called “Magnifique” and “We are all going to be fine” was the name of the third piece.

“I find myself repressing a state of panic when thinking of everything that’s going on in this tumultuous time. I started listening to the music and found myself calming down, my heartbeat slowing, and I started thinking dance moves,“ LjungQvist-Brinson said. “And this is what came out of my mind. This is a dance about feelings of anxiety and the need for comfort.”

“Hope” was the concert finale.

“When we have the optimistic feeling that something good is possible, we feel hope. When we feel hope, we are stronger! Then we have the strength to change things in life for the better,“ LjungQvist-Brinson said.

LjungQvist-Brinson is well-loved in the community for her very upbeat personality, and her kindness. Professionally, she is a dancer, choreographer, and teacher of dance. Her pieces express emotion and passion inspired by nature. She works tirelessly with every detail to make sure she and the dancers are giving a quality performance. She has an easy, but exacting relationship with her dancers and sometimes she acts like a mama bear around them.

LjungQvist-Brinson is planning The Duke of Kent’s Ball - a black tie event scheduled for March 20 St. Patrick’s Hall - and will be mixing historic style movements with contemporary movements. She will be giving two free workshops in February and March to people who want to participate at the Ball. The workshops will be immersive, and a lot of fun and she is urging people to get out their tuxes and gowns.

The Hanna Q Dance Company is a 501(c)(3) company. Donations are appreciated and 100% deductible. Find more about it and the Duke of Kent’s Ball at www.hannaqdancecompan.com.