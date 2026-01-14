DTVAC launches annual subscription drive

Delaware Township Volunteer Ambulance Corps (DTVAC) has launched its 2026 Subscription Drive, continuing its long-standing partnership with the community it serves.

For nearly 50 years, DTVAC has delivered dependable, high-quality emergency medical services to Delaware Township and surrounding municipalities, responding to medical emergencies, accidents, and critical situations at all hours of the day. Community subscriptions remain essential to supporting these services and ensuring the organization can continue to meet the growing demands of modern emergency medical care.

The cost of providing ambulance services has increased significantly in recent years, with a single ambulance transport often exceeding $2,000. While health insurance may cover a portion of these costs, patients are frequently left responsible for deductibles, copayments, or services not covered by their plans. DTVAC’s subscription program is designed to help off set these expenses while also providing meaningful support to the local EMS system that residents rely on during emergencies.

Subscription members are protected from balances remaining after insurance copays and deductibles, except where restricted by federal regulations. In addition, subscribers receive a 50% discount on non-covered services, including non-emergency transports and patient assessments. Beyond financial benefits, subscription contributions directly support operational readiness by funding advanced medical equipment, ambulance maintenance, provider training, and other critical resources essential to delivering safe and effective patient care.

All 2026 subscription plans are valid from the date payment is received through Dec. 31, 2026. Membership options are structured to remain affordable for individuals and families, with individual subscriptions at $50, couples at $70, and household plans covering up to eight residents at $90. Enrollment packets have been mailed to property owners in Delaware Township, but participation is open to all township residents and those living in surrounding communities. Renters and other interested individuals may obtain a copy at the Delaware Township Municipal Building during regular business hours.

DTVAC is licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Bureau of Emergency Medical Services at the advanced life support level and is recognized for excellence in pediatric emergency care by the Pennsylvania EMS for Children program. Community support through the subscription drive plays a vital role in allowing DTVAC to maintain these standards while continuing to improve services for patients of all ages. For additional information about the 2026 Subscription Drive or other ways to support DTVAC, call 570-828-2345 or email info@dtvac.org.