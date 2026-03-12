DVES fifth graders turn up the volume

The fifth graders at the Delaware Valley Elementary School have been learning about volume.

To help them better understand the concept, students worked with unit cubes to complete a variety of hands-on volume challenges. For example, they built rectangular prisms with a volume of 16 cubic units and then determined the possible length, width, and height of their prisms.



The students loved using manipulatives because it reminded them of activities they enjoyed in the earlier grades, while still challenging their thinking. This hands-on experience made learning about volume both fun and meaningful, and it helped deepen their understanding of how the dimensions of a shape relate to its volume.