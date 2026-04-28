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DVES students are confident readers

Young Life. Fifth graders pair up with kindergarteners, share stories.

Matamoras /
| 28 Apr 2026 | 09:48
    Charlie Shibetti &amp; Za’Daiyah Rosado
    Charlie Shibetti & Za’Daiyah Rosado ( Photo provided.)
    Audrey Tamblin and Elizabeth Sicina
    Audrey Tamblin and Elizabeth Sicina ( Photo provided.)
    Karter Cummings &amp; King Howard
    Karter Cummings & King Howard ( Photo provided.)
    Chloe Flood and Emilia Hudson
    Chloe Flood and Emilia Hudson ( Photo provided.)
    Vayda Kresse and Emmalena Lawson<i> </i>
    Vayda Kresse and Emmalena Lawson ( Photo provided.)
    River O’Day and Cameron Mady <i> </i>
    River O’Day and Cameron Mady ( Photo provided.)
    Wyatt Barkhimer and Bennett Cabagnaro
    Wyatt Barkhimer and Bennett Cabagnaro
    Jordan Dennis and Tikwah Ben-Dan
    Jordan Dennis and Tikwah Ben-Dan

Mrs. Adrianna Nelson’s fifth graders and Mrs. Kate Madsen’s kindergarteners enjoyed an afternoon full of reading fun. Each fifth grader paired up with a kindergartener to share stories together. The kindergarten students received a donation of personalized books and were thrilled to listen as their fifth-grade partners read to them. Afterwards, the roles were reversed, and the kindergarteners had their turn to read to their fifth-grade buddies. Using fluency cards, the kindergarteners read with confidence, leaving their fifth-grade buddies truly impressed! Both classes were highly engaged and loved learning from one another.