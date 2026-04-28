DVES students are confident readers

Mrs. Adrianna Nelson’s fifth graders and Mrs. Kate Madsen’s kindergarteners enjoyed an afternoon full of reading fun. Each fifth grader paired up with a kindergartener to share stories together. The kindergarten students received a donation of personalized books and were thrilled to listen as their fifth-grade partners read to them. Afterwards, the roles were reversed, and the kindergarteners had their turn to read to their fifth-grade buddies. Using fluency cards, the kindergarteners read with confidence, leaving their fifth-grade buddies truly impressed! Both classes were highly engaged and loved learning from one another.