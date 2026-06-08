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Ecumenical Food Pantry of Pike County and Good Shepherd Episcopal Church host free community lunch June 18

Milford. Community lunch served every third Thursday of the month.

Milford /
| 08 Jun 2026 | 10:41
    Volunteers Emily &amp; Donna prepare dessert platters at the May lunch.
    Volunteers Emily & Donna prepare dessert platters at the May lunch. ( Photo by Allyson Gillinder.)

The Ecumenical Food Pantry of Pike County and Good Shepherd Episcopal Church are hosting a free community lunch at Good Shepherd Parish Hall (corner of W. Catharine & 5th Streets, Milford, Pa) on Thursday, June 18, and every third Thursday of the month, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with coffee and tea, followed by lunch served at 12 p.m. No registration is needed and there is no cost to attend.

To find out more about volunteering, donating, or accessing food assistance, please visit: www.ecumenicalfoodpantry.org