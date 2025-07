The Pike County Career Center will host the “Multi-Employer Job Fair” on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wallenpaupack High School, 2552 Route 6 in Hawley.

There is no fee for employers with positions to fill, but as space is limited, employers are encouraged to R.S.V.P. as soon as possible.

Log onto https://pikecountypa.rja.revize.com/forms/12070 for employer registration information.

Call (570) 296-2909 or email workforce@pikepa.org for more details or with questions.