Environmental education grant open

The Pike County Conservation District is now accepting applications for its environmental education grant.

The 500-dollar grant is available to Pike County teachers, classrooms, and youth organizations to fund projects that align with the organization’s mission of natural resource stewardship.

Since 2005, this program has distributed a total of 13 thousand dollars in grants within Pike County, supporting a range of projects from multiple local organizations, including all three school districts.

Recipients have used funding for initiatives such as a native plant hydroponics system, a composting program, natural pest control research, several native plant gardens and more.

Please contact PCCD Communications Coordinator Emily Granville with any questions about the EE grant at570-226-8220 or egranville@pikepa.org.

If you would like to apply for the PCCD Environmental Education Grant, visit https://shorturl.at/19eEC to download the application.

Completed applications can be emailed to PCCD Communications Coordinator Emily Granville egranville@pikepa.org (570-226-8220) or mailed to Pike County Conservation District, 556 Route 402, Hawley, PA 18428.

The 2026 application period will close on May 1.