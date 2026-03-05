ESU’s Black Student Union attend solidarity conference at Yale

Seventeen students from East Stroudsburg University’s Black Student Union (BSU) traveled to Yale University from Feb. 5 to 7 to attend the 2026 Black Solidarity Conference, the largest undergraduate conference hosted at Yale and the longest-running, Black-led Ivy League conference in the country.

Drawing hundreds of students from across the country each year, the Black Solidarity Conference brings together undergraduates from diverse racial, religious and ethnic backgrounds to engage in dialogue centered on issues impacting the African Diaspora, according to the conference’s website. Through keynote sessions, panel discussions, small-group conversations and social events, students are immersed in leadership development, cross-cultural engagement and critical reflection.

A return to tradition

For ESU’s delegation, the opportunity marked a sought-after return to tradition.

The Black Student Union had attended the conference in years past, but due to COVID-19 disruptions and limited funding, the organization was unable to participate for several years. That changed in 2025 when Nakeem Facey took on the role of BSU president and made it his mission to revive the experience.

“In 2025, I promised to restart the tradition of attending the conference by any means possible,” Facey said. “My first year attending was an experience I wanted to share with all students of color and minorities.”

An effort of many

Last year, funding limitations allowed just four students to attend. This year, through extensive planning, fundraising and collaboration, the group expanded its reach to 17 delegates. Facey credited his executive board — Amiah Riddick, Damaj Ellis, Jaequan Gillis, Jaden Gillis and Hazel Gutierrez — along with partnerships with fellow ESU organizations Mana: A National Latina Organization and The Warriorettes, for making the trip possible.

“In the beginning of the school year, our club account was in the negative,” Facey said. “To find our motivation and persevere through all the obstacles made my heart grow 100 times bigger. I am extremely proud of the E-Board as well as the delegates.”

Opportunities for learning and community

While at Yale, the group participated in career networking events featuring employers such as Amazon and J.P. Morgan and were able to network with peers from other universities.

Facey said that beyond professional opportunities, the conference offered something deeper: affirmation and community.

“This conference is important to me because it gave us a reason to have hope that the world will one day feel equal and equitable,” Facey said.

The most memorable moments weren’t confined to a single session, either, he said.

“The one moment that stood out to me was when everyone that attended was together — casually chatting, getting some of the best food we ever tasted or even attending the [rap artist] Zeddy Will concert that the conference provided us,” he said. “We as an organization grew stronger and the experience we shared will be a story I hope to one day share with my children.”

Facey said the momentum will continue long after graduation.

“This conference put new outcomes and perspectives that I thought were never achievable into my mind,” he said. “I am a new man after this experience. I am a new leader. I am a new student.”