ESU Student Government Association visits state capital

One Wednesday, March 25, students from East Stroudsburg University’s Student Government Association visited the Capitol in Harrisburg. The trip was hosted by ESU’s 2025-26 Legislative Fellow, State Representative Eddie Day Pashinski.

The students had a chance to meet with other legislators, including the 2022-2023 Legislative Fellow State Representative Kyle Mullins and State Representative Tarah Probst and learn about state government while also talking about issues that are important to college students at ESU and across (Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education) PASSHE institutions, such as access and affordability.

The students also had the opportunity to meet and speak with State Representative Joanna McClinton, the Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, who is the first woman and first African American to hold this position in state history. ESU’s Student Government Association president, Amaya Cox said “that these types of visits with our Pennsylvania legislators in Harrisburg lets us, the students, show and explain the power and promise of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and how we can be the future leaders of our great Commonwealth.”