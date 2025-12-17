ESU students collect, deliver warm clothing

On a day when temperatures plunged into the single digits, East Stroudsburg University students delivered coats, hats, scarves and other winter clothing donations to two local organizations for people who needed them most.

On Tuesday, Dec. 9, students from ESU’s MANA, A National Latina Organization, and the Frederick Douglass Institute hand-delivered 19 bags of donations to Crossroads Community Services in East Stroudsburg and the Cold Weather Homeless Shelter at Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church in Stroudsburg.

Melody Rodriguez, director of Crossroads Community Services, said community donations are integral in helping the organization achieve its mission in a cost-effective way.

“It feels great to see that the community partners with us, especially because we’re grant funded and support is limited,” Rodriguez said, adding that the need is even more urgent during the frigid winter months.

“That’s why donations like these are so important,” she said. “They come from the community and help people from the community stay safe in this harsh weather.”

MANA and the Frederick Douglass Institute collected the clothing in November and early December via bins that were placed throughout campus.