ESU to host children’s book author Marc Colagiovanni

East Stroudsburg University will host a literacy experience for children in grades pre-kindergarten through sixth grade and their families featuring Marc Colagiovanni, award-winning author of “When Things Aren’t Going Right, Go Left.” The free event will take place on Thursday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Warren E. ’55 & Sandra Hoeffner Science and Technology Center.

This storytelling event invites students, educators, families, and community members to explore curiosity and literacy through hands-on creation stations. Through storytelling, attendees will discover how choosing their own path can spark growth, imagination, and meaningful learning.

Colagiovanni is an award-winning children’s book author known for stories that celebrate imagination, emotional awareness, and creative courage. His book “When Things Aren’t Going Right, Go Left” encourages readers of all ages to think differently, question expectations, and trust their own voice. Marc’s work is widely used in classrooms and communities to spark meaningful conversations about literacy, identity, and creative problem-solving, making his author visits both engaging and deeply impactful for students, educators, and families.

For more information about this event contact Dr. Shawn Watkins, associate professor and chair of the reading department at 570-422-3415 or swatkins1@esu.edu.