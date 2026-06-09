Experiences rule at the Milford Enhancement Committee dinner

For many attending the Milford Enhancement Committee (MEC) dinner on June 6, it was a new experience. For the first time, the event was held in a huge tent in back of La Posada, instead of in the space on Ann Street between the Hoff House and Wells Fargo bank.

Restaurants embrace fiesta theme

Local restaurants embraced the event’s fiesta theme by contributing cuisine to be included in the Mexican experience.

MEC President Megan Strub credited Tony Guerra and his wife Corrine for coordinating with the many restaurants.

“Even though the restaurants weren’t Mexican, they all stepped up had had their chefs make food in the Mexican tradition complying with the theme,” said Strub.

Expert conversations on auction

In addition to the silent auction, Sean Strub did his usual magic as the auctioneer and everyone seemed to be having a wonderful time. Among the items auctioned were conversations with recognized experts in private homes around Milford including, “Brushstrokes of Civilization” with Professor Lening Liu, “The Women’s Movement, Ms. Magazine, and Me,” Susan Braun Levine, “Winter Passage: LIFE under Sail” with Earl and Joan Libby, and more. For a complete list of titles and descriptions, checkout Facebook or the website, www.MilfordEnhancenment.com President Megan Strub is hoping to offer more experiences (Salons) for next year. And is putting out the call for people to come. Interested volunteers should go to milfordenhancement@gmail.com.

Micro-mini fuzzy donkeys captivate the crowd

Twenty-year-old micro-mini fuzzy donkey Mia and her 18-month-old daughter Lucy, from Swartwood Farm in Westfall, captivated the crowd. Ralph Burger, who owns the farm with Danielle Lattanzio, led “the girls” around on a leash and for many folks, this itself was a new experience. People patted them, talked to them, one person thought they were dogs. (Swartwood is a hobby farm that has chickens, five goats, six donkeys and one cow.)

This year MEC will continue the tradition with the Halloween party and that will give it two events. The Milford Masquerade Party will be on Oct 24, which Strub said she hopes will be another success.