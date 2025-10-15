Explore the Delaware State Forest with a hike

On Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, at 11:00 a.m., the Scenic Rural Character Preservation Program (SRCP) will take hikers of all experience levels on a guided hike at Rock Hill. Scheduled during prime leaf-peeping season, this hike offers the opportunity to observe scenic fall views, learn about local plant species, and visit a stunning glacial pond. This is the third hike in the four-part SRCP Hiking Series of 2025.

The hike begins at DCNR Parking Lot at Rock Hill, 990 Rt. 739, in Milford. Please arrive a few minutes early, wear proper footwear and bring a water bottle.

To register for this free event, log onto www.pikepa.org/srcpfallhike. All participants are required to complete a digital waiver prior to the hike.

The SRCP program was created to assist with the protection of Pike County’s natural resources, preserving sensitive natural areas and critical open space, providing parks and recreation areas and improving planning efforts at both the County and Municipal levels.

For additional information on the Autumn Hike at Rock Hill, email pikeoutdoors@pikepa.org.