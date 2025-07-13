Faith program registration open

Registration is now open for Children’s Faith Formation classes at the Church of Saint Patrick for those entering grades 1 through 8 in the upcoming the 2025-2026 school year.

Registration forms can be picked up at the parish office at St. Patrick’s Hall, the narthex of St. Patrick’s Church, or from the church website at www.saintpatricksmilford.com.

For more information, parents, grandparents, and guardians may call (908) 451-1206 or email jackb18337@gmail.com to request a registration form.

The registration deadline is Sept. 5, 2025.