Family raft trip hosts 38 paddlers

The Upper Delaware Council’s (UDC) 37th Annual Family Raft Trip attracted 38 guests on Aug. 3 to paddle the Upper Delaware River from Barryville to Pond Eddy.

The turnout included 31 adults and seven children who took advantage of the host livery’s discounted group rates and the trip coordination provided by the UDC. Guests hailed from local, regional, and metropolitan communities.

Kittatinny Canoes provided the rafts, paddles, life vests, afternoon shuttles, and pre-launch safety briefings held at the Luke’s Landing Barryville Base.

The UDC organizes this public event on the first Sunday of August each year on alternating sections of the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River with the goal of promoting awareness and stewardship through direct contact with the recreational resource.

The Upper Delaware Council is the non-profit organization that oversees the Federal, two States, and local governments partnership which cooperatively manages and conserves the 73.4-mile nationally designated Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River.

For more information, call (845) 252-3022 or log onto www.upperdelawarecouncil.org.