Farm Arts Collective offering paid summer internships for Theatre on the Farm

Farm Arts Collective based on Willow Wisp Organic Farm in Damascus, Pa., is offering paid summer internships for college students and graduating seniors interested in theatre-making, environmentalism, agriculture and community enegagement. The internship offers employment and participation in Farm Arts Collective’s 2026 flagship theater production of “Dream on the Farm,” an an annual immersive and inter-disciplinary performance series performed on Willow Wisp Organic Farm and focused on environmental issues.

Now in its seventh year, this year’s Dream on the Farm performance is entitled, “Johnny Appleseed: An Historical Fantasia” and is part of the America 250 series of events taking place across the nation to mark the 250th anniversary of the USA. The internship, supported in part, through a grant from Wayne County Community Foundation, will run from June 15 to August 9 with performances taking place July 30 to August 9.

The collective is seeking students in performance, instrumental music (fiddle/banjo/bluegrass), design, technical and theatre production. Rehearsals take place Tuesdays and Wednesday evenings and selected Saturday afternoons at Farm Arts Collective. Interns will also be required to work four to six hours per week to help produce the project---administration, marketing, public relations, special promotional events in the community. If students have an interest in farming, options are available for agricultural work experience.

Students have a unique opportunity to become involved in a large-scale professional theatre production at Farm Arts Collective, a company recognized for its innovative work. The opportunity to participate in a creative theatre project about environmental stewardship offers a creative and learning experience, a chance to gain professional theatrical experience, while contributing to a community effort that speaks about important issues of the day. Professional experience at this stage of a student’s life is very formative and meaningful.

To apply, send a letter to Artistic Director Tannis Kowalchuk. All letters should include a biography or a resume. Please send letters via e-mail to: Tannis@farmartscollective.org.