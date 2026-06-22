Farm Arts Collective to host workshop, luncheon with Willow Wisp Organic Farm owners

Farm Arts Collective will host a workshop and luncheon with farmers and owners of Willow Wisp Organic Farm, Greg Swartz and Tannis Kowalchuk. The workshop will take place on Sunday, June 28 at 12 p.m. on Willow Wisp Organic Farm located at 38 Hickory Lane, Damascus, Pa.

Swartz will lead an informative walking tour across the 25-acre organic vegetable and flower farm to demonstrate many of the the systems and ethics behind running a solar-powered organic vegetable and flower farm. Topics to be covered on the tour will include ways of achieving soil health organically, irrigation systems, how crop rotation is essential in planning a five-year schedule, cover crops that are essential for weeed control and feeding the soil, pollinators, crop diversity. Attendees will also learn about the history of how Willow Wisp Organic Farm started, the obstacles that he and Kowalchuk encountered and their visions for the future.

Swartz and Kowalchuk were named Farmers of The Year in 2023 by Northeast Organic Farming Association of NY. All levels of home gardeners and farmers are welcome to attend the tour. A farm-fresh lunch will be served following the tour, with a question and answer period throughout the luncheon.

Tickets are $20 (includes lunch) and can be purchased at www.farmartscollective.org