Fatal shooting involving police officer under investigation

A police officer-involved shooting resulting in the death of a 23-year-old man last week on Roemerville Road in Green Township remains under investigation, according to state police.

“Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Blooming Grove station responded to the residence at the request of Pike County Mental Health/Mental Development,” Trooper First Class Robert Urban wrote in a March 10 press release. “During the course of the incident, an officer-involved shooting occurred. The individual in the incident has been identified as John Merop, who was pronounced deceased by the Pike County Coroner.”

Urban added that the investigation, which includes body-worn camera footage, was being conducted in coordination with the state police and Pike County District Attorney’s Office.

Messages left for Urban and the district attorney seeking more information went unanswered as of deadline.