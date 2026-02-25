Father, son start kid’s chess club

Granger Greenbaum and his son, Grey, a third-grader at the Homestead school in Glen Spey, N.Y., founded a chess club for kids in Milford. Greenbaum said the club was inspired by Grey’s interest in chess and the desire to connect and learn with others.

“[Grey] took to chess after I taught him at home, he enjoys the elements of strategy and being able to play with his friends. It’s a great game as it encourages planning, patience, critical thinking and observance to detail, among other skills,” Greenbaum shared.

The club meets every other Tuesday (the most recent was held on Feb. 24) at the DVA center, 315 Broad Street, Milford, at 4:30 p.m. for an hour. While all are welcome of course but it’s geared toward those at beginner level to some basic knowledge.